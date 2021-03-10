Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.74.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

