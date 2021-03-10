UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James D. Rine sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $81,333.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,231.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,175. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

UMBF stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

