Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading 6.5% Higher This Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $28.37 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

