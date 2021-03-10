Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

