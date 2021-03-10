Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in February

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the February 11th total of 841,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS UNPSF remained flat at $$0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

