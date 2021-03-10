Unibright Hits Market Cap of $173.03 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Unibright has a market cap of $173.03 million and $3.18 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002157 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00784764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00066060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00041224 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

