Unibright (UBT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.38 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002153 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unibright has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $180.26 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00052281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.03 or 0.00727361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

