Unido EP (UDO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $732,048.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $732,048.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 40.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00500296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00067996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00054425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00531946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00075667 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,617,125 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.