Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $34.59 on Major Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $117.48 million and approximately $24.38 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for approximately $34.59 or 0.00062007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00267871 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.92 or 0.02513353 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,396,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.