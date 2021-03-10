UniLend (UFT) Reaches Market Cap of $42.70 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $42.70 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00005339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00053812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.00751348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029134 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039538 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.