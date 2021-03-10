UniMex Network (UMX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $545,188.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $12.01 million and $545,188.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One UniMex Network token can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00500296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00067996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00054425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00531946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00075667 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,564,419 tokens.

UniMex Network Token Trading

