Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Sells $320,565.00 in Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.01. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

