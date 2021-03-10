Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) VP Todd M. Rynaski Sells 7,698 Shares

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UNP stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.12. 2,738,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

