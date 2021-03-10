Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.13 ($31.92).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UN01 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

UN01 opened at €30.04 ($35.34) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €31.28 ($36.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.25. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

