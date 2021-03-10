Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $16.60 billion and $838.20 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $31.81 or 0.00057829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,646,330 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

