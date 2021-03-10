United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to report $6.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.97 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 billion to $27.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

