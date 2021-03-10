United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

