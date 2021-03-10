United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 38590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.51.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

