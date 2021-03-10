United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $27-27.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.22 billion.

UNFI stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

