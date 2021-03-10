United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0-27.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.23 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on UNFI. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of UNFI opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

