United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.35

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 2991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in United States Cellular by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

