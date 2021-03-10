United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 180.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

