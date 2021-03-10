Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $353.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

