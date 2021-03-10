Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Up 7.7%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s share price was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 446,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 948,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $353.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

In other Unity Biotechnology news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.