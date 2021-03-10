Unity Software Inc.’s (NYSE:U) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 17th

Unity Software’s (NYSE:U) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 17th. Unity Software had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $1,300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $52.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

U stock opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.76.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,936 shares of company stock worth $44,087,955 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,359,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 817.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

