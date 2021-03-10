Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.45

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $710.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 1,471,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

