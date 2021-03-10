UnlimitedIP (UIP) Hits Market Cap of $5.49 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $396,151.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

