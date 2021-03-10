Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.70 and last traded at $47.22. 184,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 258,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Upland Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,647,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

