UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

