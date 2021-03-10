Upstart (UPST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UPST stock opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.20. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $105.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

