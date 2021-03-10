Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 28498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,032,000 after acquiring an additional 140,067 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 81,522 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.