Urus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $295,149.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Urus has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $295,149.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Urus has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.32 or 0.00024146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.29 or 0.00510002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00069601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00057289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00075074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.87 or 0.00558198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

