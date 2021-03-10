Urus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60,481.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Urus has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $60,481.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $12.69 or 0.00022658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00503119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00066258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00072596 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00530511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00076658 BTC.

About Urus

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.