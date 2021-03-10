US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Nuclear stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 95,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Get US Nuclear alerts:

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.