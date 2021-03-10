US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
US Nuclear stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 95,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.09.
US Nuclear Company Profile
