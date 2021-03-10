USDJ Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.44 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.30 million and $9.44 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001832 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.62 or 0.00506052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00056828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00074613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.40 or 0.00548341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074951 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.