USDJ Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.92 or 0.00508092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00066392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00072363 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.00527461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00076019 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.