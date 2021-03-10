USDK (USDK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $226.74 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.43 million and $226.74 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

