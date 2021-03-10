USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $169.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,418.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.13 or 0.00976863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.03 or 0.00342133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00027365 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000758 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011723 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

