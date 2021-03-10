USDx stablecoin Price Down 0.3% This Week (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.31 or 0.00971249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00341714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000746 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011628 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

