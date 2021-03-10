USDX (USDX) Market Cap Hits $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006678 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007464 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

