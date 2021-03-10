USDX (USDX) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006610 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006520 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

