UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.40. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 159 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

