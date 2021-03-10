Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Up 5%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 651,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 599,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 305,518 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 254,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,145 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,806,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

