V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00052804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.22 or 0.00730323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00039021 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

