VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 1,495,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 408,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $175.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

