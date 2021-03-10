Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Up 6.3%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.05. 740,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,430,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Vaccinex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vaccinex by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

