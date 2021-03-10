Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Up 6.3%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.05. 740,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,430,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.
About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.
