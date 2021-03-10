Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading Up 6.3%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $81.37. Approximately 4,067,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,097,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,684.11, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

