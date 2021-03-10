Validity (VAL) Market Cap Hits $8.53 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Validity coin can now be bought for $2.02 or 0.00003582 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $8.53 million and $162,761.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00507718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00069576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00055971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.41 or 0.00546476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00074807 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,253,914 coins and its circulating supply is 4,232,324 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

