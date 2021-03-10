Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.60

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 65643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 925.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

