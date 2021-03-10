Valor Token (VALOR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $441,116.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $441,116.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Valor Token has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.84 or 0.00763948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029609 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040356 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

